Jets elevate Tanzel Smart, Conor McDermott from practice squad for Sunday

The Jets have called up two players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. They have elevated DL Tanzel Smart and OL Conor McDermott.

Smart will make his first appearance on the active roster this season, having spent the entire season on the practice squad. With Sheldon Rankins out, Smart gives the Jets some depth at the defensive tackle position behind Quinnen Williams, Nathan Shepherd and Solomon Thomas.

McDermott has been elevated for the third consecutive game, and with this being his third elevation, the Jets have exhausted that option for McDermott moving forward. If they want to bring McDermott back up to the active roster, they will have to sign him to the 53-man roster. He has appeared in six games this season.

