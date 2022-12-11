Jets elevate Marcell Harris from practice squad for Week 14

A familiar name for the Jets is back with the active roster, at least for Sunday.

The Jets announced they have elevated linebacker Marcell Harris from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Harris has appeared in ten games this season, mostly on special teams but has made occasional appearances at linebacker as well. Harris was waived and re-joined the team via the practice squad just after Thanksgiving.

The Jets will have five linebackers on the active roster, as Harris will join C.J. Mosley, Kwon Alexander, Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood.

We've elevated LB Marcell Harris for tomorrow's game. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire