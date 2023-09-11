Jets elevate LB Sam Eguavoen from practice squad for Monday night

The Jets have added one player to the roster for Monday night's game against the Bills.

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen has been elevated from the practice squad ahead of kickoff. Eguavoen will revert back to the practice squad after the game and can be recalled twice more before the Jets will have to sign him to the 53-man roster or release him.

Eguavoen spent three years in the CFL after going undrafted out of Texas Tech and signed with the Dolphins in 2019. He appeared in every game for Miami over the last four seasons and saw the vast majority of his playing time on special teams.

Eguavoen has 71 tackles, four sacks, and two fumble recoveries in his 66 regular season appearances. He also had one tackle in the playoffs last season.