The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season.

Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White were already on the 53-man roster.

Streveler appeared in seven games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons and played two seasons for Winnipeg in the CFL before coming to the NFL. He ran for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns in Canada, so the Jets may have eyes on using Streveler, who had a strong preseason, in certain packages against a New England defense that struggled to contain Bears quarterback Justin Fields as a runner in Week Seven.

The Jets also elevated offensive lineman Conor McDermott, who gives them additional depth after the loss of right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker to a season-ending elbow injury.

Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk