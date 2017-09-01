Jets make early moves, including linebacker Spencer Paysinger

The Jets have made headlines today by trading defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson to the Seahawks, and have made more moves to get the roster down to 76 in advance of tomorrow’s deadline.

The team announced the release of 10 players, and three others were placed on reserve lists.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, tight end Chris Gragg and linebacker Corey Lemonier have been placed on injured reserve, and cornerback Jeremy Clark was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The releases include veteran linebacker Spencer Paysinger, along with offensive linemen Jeff Adams and Craig Watts, wide receivers Chris Harper and Myles White, tight end Brandon Barnes, defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk, defensive backs Armagedon Draughn and David Rivers

and kicker Ross Martin.

That leaves Chandler Catanzaro as their lone kicker at the moment. Paysinger spent four years with the Giants and two with the Dolphins.

The Jets will need to make 23 more moves tomorrow.