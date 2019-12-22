Jets take early 7-0 lead over Steelers

The Steelers are fighting for a playoff spot and they’ll need to erase an early deficit to get a win to help that cause on Sunday.

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson‘s recent hot streak continued when he capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Sam Darnold. Anderson had 22 catches for 370 yards and two touchdowns over the last four games.

Darnold was 5-of-6 on the drive and the Jets caught the Steelers unaware on a key fourth down conversion. They hurried to the line and the Steelers were flagged for offside and too many men on the field to hand the Jets a first down that they used to continue making their way toward the end zone.

Running back Le'Veon Bell had a couple of catches and a seven-yard run to kick off his first game against the Steelers since leaving for the Jets as a free agent this offseason.