Jets, DT Quinnen Williams agree to terms on four-year extension

Quinnen Williams

Throughout the spring, Jets head coach Robert Saleh sounded very confident that a long-term deal would get done between the team and star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

It turns out that Saleh's optimism was warranted, as the Jets and Williams have agreed to a four-year extension.

According to multiple reports, Williams' new contract will pay him $96 million, with $66 million in guarantees, the second largest contract ever for a defensive tackle. Only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams has a higher average annual value than Williams' new deal.

Williams becomes the first Jets first-round pick to sign a second contract with the team since Muhammad Wilkerson, who was drafted in 2011.

Since joining the Jets as the third overall pick in the 2019 draft, the Alabama product has gotten better and better with each passing season. Just 25 years old, Williams has elevated his game to become one of the premier tackles in the NFL, piling up a combined 18.0 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in the last two seasons alone. Williams earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections in 2022, picking up an impressive 12.0 sacks from his interior spot on the line.

It's been quite the offseason for Gang Green, highlighted by the blockbuster addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But rising young stars like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson ready to take the next step, and with Williams now signed to a big deal to anchor the defensive line, the Jets enter the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations.

And they can rest easy knowing their start defensive tackle has a new deal.