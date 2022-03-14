Jets DT Foley Fatukaski intends to sign with Jaguars

Foley Fatukasi won’t return to the Jets in 2022.

The Jaguars intend to sign the Jets defensive tackle to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Fatukasi spent the past four years in New York after the Jets picked him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He tallied 115 combined tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 14 QB hits and three sacks in 45 games for the Jets. The New York City native started 15 games for the Jets in 2021.

