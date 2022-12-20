Jets drop three spots, remain in top half in latest USA Today power rankings

Not surprisingly, the New York Jets took a bit of a tumble in the latest power rankings from USA Today’s Nate Davis following their third straight loss Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Jets do still sit among the top half of the league at No. 15. They fell three spots from No. 12 after the Lions loss. And in his write-up, Davis believes even without him in the lineup, Mike White may be securing his spot as the Jets quarterback.

15. Jets (12): If injured Mike White was playing himself into the QB1 role in recent weeks, his absence — and what the NYJ offense devolves into without him — might only be securing his future with this organization.

The Jets remain the lowest-ranked AFC East team by Davis. Here’s how the other AFC East teams stack up:

5. Bills (5): Keep an eye on rookie RB James Cook, who’s really started eating into starter Devin Singletary’s snap count this month. 7. Dolphins (8): Yes, they’ve dropped three straight. But they nearly (literally) weathered Buffalo’s best shot — in snowy Orchard Park and on a short week following a stay on the West Coast — and served a fresh reminder they can hang with just about anyone … though they better do more than hang with the Pack on Christmas Day. 13. Patriots (10): Sunday’s loss will be forever remembered for the ill-considered laterals that not only cost New England this game but perhaps a postseason spot. But how long can it mask the fact that Pats got next to nothing from QB Mac Jones? Anyway, on to Cincinnati.

The team right above the Jets just also happens to be the team visiting MetLife Stadium on Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

14. Jaguars (18): Their ascent has coincided with QB Trevor Lawrence’s. But WR Zay Jones, who scored three times in Sunday’s upset of Dallas, has also been a huge part of Jacksonville’s surge.

A fourth straight loss Thursday would all but end New York’s playoff hopes, let alone drop them into the bottom half of the next power rankings.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire