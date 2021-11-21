Jets draw even after Tua Tagovailoa interception

The first Dolphins offensive possession on Sunday went perfectly, but they hit a snag the next time they had the ball.

Jets safety Ashtyn Davis recorded the first interception of his career when he picked off a throw by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the Dolphins’ 40-yard-line. Running back Michael Carter took the ball 39 yards on the next play and quarterback Joe Flacco hit wide receiver Jameson Crowder for a touchdown a few plays later to tie the score 7-7 with three minutes to go in the first quarter.

Davis’ interception was just the third of the year for the Jets. They’re now tied with the Steelers for the fewest in the league.

It's the sixth time Tagovailoa has been picked off this season.

