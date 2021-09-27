Jets dragging down Zach Wilson, who has had no help early on

Zach Wilson releases throw Week 3 2021 against Broncos

Rule No. 1 of how to develop a young NFL quarterback is that you have to put a good team around him. He needs a support system that can carry him. He needs players around him who can bail him out.

The Jets thought they had all that.

They clearly don’t.



That’s the biggest problem for the Jets right now, as young Zach Wilson stumbles out of the gate at the start of his NFL career. His problems aren’t unexpected. Almost every rookie quarterback struggles. But the ones who put it together quickly are the ones who have help.

Right now, Wilson has none.

Everyone can see that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been saying it, really, since the start of the season. He’s been asked “What’s wrong with the offense?” constantly over the first three weeks. He’s never once put it all on Wilson, because he’s not the only thing that’s gone wrong.

“I want to say one thing, but I wish it was one thing,” Saleh said after the Jets were shut out, 26-0, against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. “It’s at all three levels. And to spread the wealth with regards to precision, from O-line, route-running, quarterback, rhythm, and play caller, making sure that it’s everybody.”



Oh, it’s everybody, all right. And that’s a problem with a quarterback whose head is swimming from his first dip into the NFL and is still only three games into his pro career. No rookie quarterback can survive without help. They certainly can’t thrive in that kind of situation.

And if you need more proof, just look at what ex-Jets franchise quarterback Sam Darnold is doing down in Carolina, now that he has an actual supporting cast with a 3-0 team and is averaging nearly 300 passing yards per game.

What help does Wilson have?

“It’s frustrating,” said guard Greg Van Roten. “But you need to understand this is going to be part of the growing pains with a rookie quarterback and a new offense. We have a lot of new guys. This is just part of it. You want to get going and you want to get out of the gates and hit the ground running to do well but we haven’t been able to do that.”

No they haven’t, and it’s not all just about the “growing pains with a rookie quarterback.” Nor is it really about the young kids who are still learning. The offensive line only has one rookie on it, yet it’s doing its best to get Wilson killed. The kid has been sacked 15 times in three games and hit a ridiculous 26 times. Yes, as Van Roten said, Wilson has “to learn this is the NFL and you have to get the ball out. You can’t hold onto it and try to make a play and throw it deep down the field.” He’s not wrong that the sacks and constant pressure aren’t all on the line.

But they shouldn’t kid themselves, either. A lot of it is. And while Wilson undoubtedly has to learn a lot just three games into his career, maybe that veteran line could keep him upright while he does?

Meanwhile, his No. 1 receiver, veteran Corey Davis, seems to be good for one key drop per game. Some of the throws to him aren’t quite perfect, but the general rule of a receiver is that if they can touch it, they should catch it.

The reason Davis is here is because the Jets knew Wilson’s early passes weren’t all going to be on target. They needed a big, reliable veteran who could still catch those passes – a safety net who Wilson knew he could rely on when he was desperately looking for someplace to throw.



Right now, Wilson has no one to rely on. Certainly not the line. The receivers, when they’re not dropping passes, aren’t getting open with any consistency. The running game that was supposed to power this team is non-existent. The Jets are just killing themselves with penalties – 21 for 196 yards so far. It’s hard to blame a defense that has been decimated by injuries, so maybe they deserve a pass. But how much leeway do the coaches deserve for game plans that aren’t working as they all learn on the job?

The sad truth is that this isn’t an uncommon problem for young quarterbacks because the ones talented enough to be drafted high almost always end up with bad teams, since even mediocre teams are usually drafting too far down to get a top quarterback. For a team with a good surrounding cast to really make it work with a young quarterback, it often takes an injury that surprisingly ruins a season and pushes them up in the draft – like when Peyton Manning got hurt in 2011 and put the Colts in position to get Andrew Luck.

Or it takes a top quarterback to fall, like when Lamar Jackson dropped all the way to the last pick of the first round for the Ravens in 2018. Or it takes a bold move up the draft board, like when the Chiefs traded all the way up from 27 to 10 to get Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

The Jets earned the right to draft Wilson because they were bad – very, very bad – just as they have been for most of the last decade. Worse for him, they were in the very early stages of rebuilding, bringing in a new (and rookie) head coach as the GM was busy gutting the roster and essentially starting over with the youngest team in the league.

That’s a problem, but the solution is simple -- at least in theory. The veterans around Wilson simply have to be better and help him out while he experiences his growing pains. After all, isn’t that what Saleh promised him moments after he was drafted, telling him “This organization is going to lift you, not the other way around.”

That’s not happening right now, and that’s why Wilson is struggling. The Jets just aren’t lifting him up. In fact, they’re dragging him down. And if the veterans don’t start helping him soon, his rookie season is going to be a mess. Wilson may turn out to be a very good quarterback. But right now, he’s just too new to do it all on his own.