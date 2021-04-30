Jets drafting Zach Wilson is just the beginning

Zach Wilson Draft Night close up

The list of 27 quarterbacks who were drafted in the Top 5 over the previous 20 years is mostly a list of capable players. There are a few pure busts, a few whose careers were derailed by injuries, and four who were good enough to lead a team to the Super Bowl.

Only one of them – Eli Manning, drafted first overall in 2004 – actually won a Super Bowl, though. And since he was technically traded shortly after he was drafted, you have to go back to 1998, and No. 1 overall pick Peyton Manning, to find a quarterback drafted in the first five picks who actually won a Super Bowl with the team that picked him.

So yes, Zach Wilson could be the next Manning (either one). He could also be the next Joey Harrington, JaMarcus Russell or Vince Young. More likely he’ll end up somewhere in the middle – another Sam Darnold or Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz or David Carr.

“Playing quarterback in that league is a 50-50 deal at best, right?” said BYU passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick. “I think he’s equipped with the right mentality and mental makeup to handle it. But obviously you need players around him. For any quarterback you need guys around you. You need the team.”

If that’s not the lesson the Jets take from the short-lived Sam Darnold Era, then there’s just no hope. Yes, they feel great after drafting Wilson with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. And they will rave about his arm strength, his mobility, and his intelligence the way NFL scouts and executives have for months.

The odds are good that the scouts are right. Of those previous 27 Top 5 quarterbacks, there were really only a handful of complete busts. If Wilson can stay healthy, his skills will likely make him a good NFL quarterback at the very least.

Whether he goes beyond that – and more importantly, whether he becomes a winning NFL quarterback -- will have a lot to do with what GM Joe Douglas does with the rest of his team.

Because, to be fair, the GM combo of Mike Maccagnan and Douglas never gave Darnold, their last franchise savior and the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft, much of a chance. The offensive line in front of him was constantly terrible, including last season after Douglas rebuilt it. He never had good receivers. In fact his best were Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder, and neither of them is a true No. 1. Running back Le’Veon Bell, the big weapon that was supposed to help Darnold out, fizzled in his ugly two seasons in New York.

Throw in a bunch of injuries, plus some very questionable coaching from Adam Gase, with an offensive scheme that Darnold never seemed to fit, and in hindsight it’s impressive that Darnold even played as well as he did.

Right now, Wilson’s situation is only marginally better. He’s got the same exact offensive line projected to be in front of him. The running back group is all untested after the departure of ageless veteran Frank Gore. The enigmatic Chris Herndon is still the lead tight end.

Douglas did go out and sign receivers Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, and they’re obviously hoping Denzel Mims will be healthy in his second season. So the receiving corps is much improved, at least.

But that has to be only the start.

“This whole draft would be about Zach Wilson for me, at least early on,” said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who was once a scout with Douglas with the Ravens. “We're going to devote as many resources as we can to give him the opportunity that Sam didn't have, which is to have some good people in front of him and a lot of options of where to go with the football.”

He’s not wrong. The Jets need better guards. They need another running back. They need a better tight end. And they probably could use another receiver or two, as well. Yes, there is no doubt that defense is important and the Jets need a lot of help there, too. But once the Jets committed to life with a rookie quarterback, at least in part so they could reset the financial clock at that position, they had to be absolutely committed to continually building a juggernaut around him.

Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh

They have eight more draft picks in the final six rounds of this NFL Draft after Day 1, plus another 10 in 2022. They also could have another $70 million-plus in salary cap space to spend in free agency next year. Using as much of it as possible on offense has to be the priority. Playmakers, blockers … it almost doesn’t matter. They will spend the next few years developing their new, young quarterback, hopefully into something special. They can’t do that if they’re expecting him to carry a terrible team.

That’s what ruined the Darnold years and forced the Jets to look elsewhere so soon after that era began. They just can’t let that happen again.

So yes, the Jets are excited about this new beginning, and they are convinced they’ve gotten the next, great NFL quarterback – just like so many other teams in the last 20 years believed (including themselves, twice).

Maybe they do. Maybe he will be the next Manning or the next Patrick Mahomes. Maybe he really is good enough to lead the Jets to their first Super Bowl in more than 50 years.

But they’ll never know if the team around him isn’t good, if they don’t get him the support that he needs. They’ve waited a long time and gone through a lot of players in their search for the right franchise quarterback. Maybe this time they really found him. Maybe Wilson really can be the great one that Darnold never was.

They just have to do whatever is necessary to give him a fighting chance to find out.