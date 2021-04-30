Jets draft Zach Wilson as their QB of the future, this time it feels right

Reuters

Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.