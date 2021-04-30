Jets draft Zach Wilson as their QB of the future, this time it feels right
The Jets draft QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and officially begin their new era under head coach Robert Saleh. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains that despite the Jets QB woes over the years that this time it feels like they got it right.