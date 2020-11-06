Jets 2021 NFL Draft scenarios, including 6 potential targets and what a Sam Darnold trade could look like

The Jets are currently the favorites to get the No. 1 pick in 2021 draft, and the way they played during their 0-8 start it might be inevitable. At this point, it’s hard to argue that they won’t end up drafting somewhere in the Top 5.

The prize for their failure could be Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback that many scouts consider to be a generational prospect. But there are plenty of other top prospects that could help the Jets if they pass on Lawrence or don’t end up at No. 1.

So assuming they end up somewhere in or around the Top 5, here’s a very early look at what is awaiting the Jets and the issues they need to consider in the next draft:



Current draft position: They’re No. 1, thanks to their 0-8 record. There are three 1-win teams right behind them, so it’s close, but the way the Jets are playing they feel like they have a big lead.

Jets needs: Weapons! They need weapons for Sam Darnold or whomever their quarterback is next year (and yes, if they move on from Darnold, they need a quarterback, too). So wide receiver figures to be a big focus. They also have no real play-makers on defense, particularly pass rushers. And they could always use offensive line help, though they already added a few pieces last offseason.

Deal or no deal?: Trading down will be an interesting choice for the Jets, especially if they end up at No. 1 or 2. They could still decide that Darnold is their quarterback, which means they could move down and get a potentially huge haul for someone who needs a quarterback and wants Lawrence or Justin Fields. The issue always is: How far down would they be willing to go? The answer almost certainly will be: Not far. There’s at least one non-QB that could really help them, who almost certainly won’t get out of the Top 5 – maybe not the Top 3.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

He’s the big fish in this sea, and he won’t be available if the Jets slip to No. 2. If they’re picking first, he’s going to be hard to pass up, especially since they could also then trade Darnold for a package of picks, that would likely at least include a second-rounder. Maybe even a first-rounder. A franchise quarterback who’s been compared to Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning plus a few more picks is a no brainer for a franchise that’s basically starting from scratch (again).

LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

He is a dominant, 6-foot, 208-pound receiver with the speed, hands and explosiveness to make him a huge weapon. He’ll draw obvious Odell Beckham Jr. comparisons and he is no doubt the No. 1 receiver the Jets so desperately need. He’s a slam-dunk pick at No. 2 for this offensive weapon-challenged team. But even if the Jets are at No. 1, they should think about it if they can trade down a spot or two and still end up with Chase. That’ll be tricky, but worth considering. It won’t make a lot of sense for them if they trade down too far and miss out on the weapon they really need.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

A top prospect with eye-popping numbers, who will be the second quarterback off the board and possibly the No. 2 overall pick. He’s generally considered a notch or two below Lawrence, though there’s a lot of time for that to change. If the Jets finished second in the draft order, would they move on from Darnold for Fields, if they don’t consider him as special as Lawrence? Maybe, especially if Darnold is terrible the rest of the season. But probably not. In this case, it might be more beneficial for them to stick with Darnold and trade that No. 2 pick for a king’s ransom that will help them build a better team around him.

Miami DE/LB Gregory Rousseau

He’s probably the best pass rusher in the draft, though scouts don’t drool over him the way they did over Chase Young or the Bosa brothers. But maybe they would have if he hadn’t opted out this season. He had 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss last year and the 6-7, 253-pounder is incredibly disruptive. Talk about him may have cooled for now, but many scouts believe he’ll be firmly in the Top 5 by the combine in February.

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

There are some scouts who consider him the best non-quarterback prospect in the draft, and there’s a ton to like about the 6-6, 330-pounder. He’s viewed as an anchor tackle and probable future Pro Bowler. Of course, the Jets already have one of those in Mekhi Becton. Sure, adding Sewell would cement their tackle spot for years, and GM Joe Douglas does love offensive lineman. Seems like a stretch if they’re in the Top 5 with so many other needs.

