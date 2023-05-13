How Jets draft picks Will McDonald IV, Zaire Barnes, Jarrick Bernard-Converse fit into Gang Green's system

/ USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

After a 2022 draft that saw the Jets add multiple immediate contributors that should provide the team with a young core for the years ahead, the 2023 draft was more about consolidation. General manager Joe Douglas has worked hard to put together a roster that can be a postseason contender without needing to rely on rookies to step into major roles, headlined by the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers via trade.

We’ve been investigating what this year’s rookie class will add to the mix, and here’s a look at their defensive additions.

Of the seven selections made in the 2023 draft, three were defensive players: Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV, Western Michigan linebacker Zaire Barnes and LSU defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse. In each case, these players add immediate depth and long-term upside.

McDonald was selected with the 15th overall pick, which many analysts felt was a reach because he was widely projected to go late in the first round. Critics also noted that rather than filling a hole or upgrading a weakness, this move served only to fortify an already strong position group in the short term. That perhaps underlines the shifting priorities of the front office as they’ll rely more on veterans this year while using the draft to bring in players who will have a longer-term impact.

The Jets are high on McDonald’s ability to contribute early, though. They viewed him as one of the best pass rushers in the draft and feel that he’s a perfect fit for their system with his outstanding athleticism and arsenal of pass rush moves. At Iowa State, he often played on the inside, which ate into his production and perhaps led to his being underrated as a prospect.

The undersized McDonald has said he hopes to bulk up to 250 pounds this season and the fact that he will play exclusively on the outside somewhat alleviates concerns he might be too lightweight to play against the run at the pro level. Even so, he might initially find himself getting most of his snaps in a situational pass rush role, similar to Bryce Huff last season. McDonald has a lot of raw potential, but the Jets will get the most out of him if they can fine-tune his approach and get him to be more consistent with his technique.

The Jets’ other two selections were both Day 3 picks, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get good contributions from either of them in their rookie seasons. Nobody really expected Micheal Clemons to contribute much last season in a deep position group, but the Jets were unable to keep him off the field after he excelled at camp and in preseason.

Could Barnes and Bernard-Converse have a similar impact? It’s not impossible, because each has a potential path toward regular playing time.

The Jets are hopeful they found a steal in Barnes, who impressed head coach Robert Saleh with his speed, size and instincts in college. The converted safety has good versatility and should at least be able to contribute on special teams as a rookie. Saleh has also said he’ll compete for the third linebacker role, which at the moment is wide open, although that could change if the Jets opt to re-sign Kwon Alexander.

Even if Barnes doesn’t win that role, it’s not impossible he could see more action than any of this year’s draft class if nobody wins a starting role. A full-time role on special teams could see him on the field for upwards of 300 snaps, while he could also see situational work in the linebacker rotation or as an injury replacement.

Bernard-Converse spent four seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to LSU last season. During that time, he played in a variety of roles in the secondary, albeit mostly as a cornerback. Many draft analysts believe his NFL future could be at safety, though.

If he does enter the mix at the safety position, Bernard-Converse’s ball skills, length and outstanding athleticism could make him a good center field option. With the Jets’ two current starters -- Jordan Whitehead and Chuck Clark -- both being regarded as primarily box safety types, such a player could see action in sub-packages and three-safety sets. Tony Adams and Will Parks would seem to be the rookie’s main competition for that role, provided the team doesn’t bring in another veteran.

Due to his versatility, Bernard-Converse could also develop into a utility player that plays a variety of roles in the secondary. In the longer term, the coaching staff may view him as someone who could fulfil a role similar to that which Jimmie Ward played for the 49ers under Saleh.