Jets draft picks: Grades for New York selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 New York Jets will be all about the progression of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

But the Jets have two top-10 picks and four in the first 38 selections, which opens up a lot of possibilities for the AFC East's cellar dwellers.

Wilson will be key to the immediate success of the Jets, but they can continue to build around him. It would be a surprise to not see a pass catcher picked by the Jets with one of their first four selections.

Here's the Jets' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

1st Round, No. 4 overall | Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Instant grade: A-plus

Analysis: My No. 1 overall player. Gardner can hound receivers and make plays on the ball. He's not afraid to be physical, and he has the ideal frame for a top cornerback. The team that drafted Darrelle Revis 15 years ago gets the best corner prospect in quite a while.

1st Round, No. 10 overall (from Seattle) | Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: The top receiver in the draft. Wilson can play all across the formation and can win one-on-one against defensive backs. The Jets needed to continue to help Zach Wilson, and this qualifies.

1st Round, No. 26 overall (from Tennessee) | Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

Instant grade: A-plus

Analysis: Johnson was a top-10 player on my board. At worst, he's a solid two-way defensive end who plays the run well and contributes 6-8 sacks a year. At best, he gets 12 sacks a la his 2021 season at Florida State. Not bad for a third first-rounder for the Jets, who are doing very well on Thursday night.

2nd Round, No. 36 overall (from NY Giants) | Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Instant grade: C

Analysis: Hall was generally considered one of the best running backs in this class, but I don't think he will get (or should get) a ton of immediate playing time with the Jets. A curious trade up.

3rd Round, No. 101 overall (from New Orleans via Tennessee; compensatory) | Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Instant grade: B

Analysis: A blocker first, Ruckert can be a dependable backup.

4th Round, No. 111 overall (from Carolina) |

4th Round, No. 117 overall (from Minnesota) |

