Jets draft picks 2022: Full list of New York’s draft picks, order for every round

The New York Jets are entering year two under head coach Robert Saleh and are positioned to have a draft that will impact the franchise for years to come. New York has nine total picks in this year’s draft, all within the first five rounds. Half of their picks this year come within the first 70 picks, including two in the first round (4th and 10th).

The Jets drafted quarterback Zach Wilson second overall last year. Wilson started the year slow, and a mid-season injury appeared to be the worst-case scenario. Ultimately, Wilson only missed four games and took that time to reassess his play from the first half of the season. After Wilson returned from injury, the rookie QB cut down on his turnovers and had nine total touchdowns and just two interceptions over the final seven games of the season.

The Jets have needs at almost every position (and have the draft capital to fill those needs) but building an offense around Wilson and protecting their franchise QB is a must. A star wide receiver is likely high on the list and could be a use for the fourth overall pick. Alabama’s Jameson Williams or Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson might fit the bill.

Between free agency and the draft, the Jets will have a lot of new faces in 2022.

New York Jets 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 4

Round 1: No. 10 (from SEA)

Round 2: No. 35

Round 2: No. 38 (from CAR)

Round 3: No. 69

Round 4: No. 111 (from CAR)

Round 4: No. 117 (from MIN)

Round 5: No. 146

Round 5: No. 163 (from PIT)

