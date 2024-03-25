Jets’ new draft hats and potential new logo leaked by Fanatics ahead of new jersey reveal

The Jets are set to unveil new uniforms for the 2024, making their “Legacy” jerseys from 2023 their permanent uniforms going forward. That may include a new logo for the team as well.

One hint regarding a potential new logo came via Fanatics Monday, as the site seemed to inadvertently post the 2024 draft hats for the team. The Jets are one of two teams that do not have draft hats available for sale yet. The Houston Texans are the other as they are also getting new uniforms for 2024.

#Jets draft cap leaked. NY and the #Texans are the only teams to not have their hat for sale yet (both getting new uniforms) but Fanatics slipped up and posted it on the team page. pic.twitter.com/wBzD7QJc6D — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 25, 2024

The perceived new logo is a throwback to the old Jets logo, as seen on the front of the hat. The hat also features an outline of the states of New York and New Jersey with “J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS” written.

Could this leak push up the official announcement and unveiling of the new uniforms? The team doesn’t seem to waste much time. The Jets announced new uniforms were coming immediately after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LXIII and that they would be unveiled in April. The draft is one month away.

