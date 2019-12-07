Jets downgrade Le’Veon Bell to out

When the Jets and Dolphins get together on Sunday in New Jersey, running back Le'Veon Bell will not be playing.

The Jets have downgraded Bell to out, due to an illness.

Bell has started all 12 games this season, generating 589 yards rushing. He has added 403 receiving yards. That’s not the level of production that the Jets envisioned when signing him in the offseason, but poor offensive line play and a several-week absence by starting quarterback Sam Darnold due to mono didn’t help.

Ty Montgomery likely will get the start in Bell’s absence.