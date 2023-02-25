Jets double dip on offensive line in Draft Wire’s pre-Combine three-round mock

The NFL world will soon descend upon Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine. Before we get there, our friends at Draft Wire released their latest three-round mock draft. The haul for the Jets should excite fans as this mock has the team addressing the offensive line with their first two picks.

First, it’s a trade back to No. 16 with the Washington Commanders. After the trade back, the Jets select Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, a player that has been touched on plenty as a first-round option for the Jets.

In round two, the Jets focus on the middle of the offensive line with Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, who has a chance to follow up his strong week at the Senior Bowl with a strong performance at the Combine.

Finally, in round three, the Jets go defense and take their second player from the national champion Bulldogs, as they select Georgia safety Christopher Smith II.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire