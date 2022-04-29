Breaking News:

Titans trade star WR AJ Brown to Eagles in exchange for draft picks

Jets don’t trade No. 10 pick, Deebo Samuel remains with 49ers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deebo Samuel
    Deebo Samuel
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The New York Jets were in the mix to trade for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. That trade was likely to center around the No. 10 pick. New York did not trade that pick to San Francisco though, and took Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson instead.

That means, at least for now, Samuel remains on the 49ers roster. Barring something Earth-shattering, he will remain on the roster through the NFL draft.

Now it’s up to 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to mend fences with Samuel to see if he’ll negotiate on a long-term extension that’ll keep him in red and gold for the foreseeable future.

List

49ers draft needs: Every position, ranked

Recommended Stories