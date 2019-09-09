Jets don’t expect C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams to practice Wednesday

The Jets had two defensive players leave Sunday’s loss to the Bills with injuries and there’s not much clarity at this point about whether either of them will miss next Monday night’s game against the Browns.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley‘s strong debut performance was cut short when he hurt his groin in the third quarter of the game and the injury coincided with the change in momentum that propelled Buffalo from being down 16-0 to winning the game 17-16. Mosley will have an MRI on the injury Monday.

Rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was sidelined a bit earlier in the contest by an ankle injury and is in a walking boot. Head coach Gase said on Monday he doesn’t think either player will be able to take part in Wednesday’s practice, but gave no hint about availability beyond that point.

With an already shaky cornerback group and linebacker Avery Williamson out for the year, the Jets defense can ill afford any losses to other frontline defensive players.