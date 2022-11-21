Jets don’t commit to starting Zach Wilson in Week 12

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a terrible game against the Patriots in Sunday’s 10-3 loss and he may not be getting a chance to rebound in Week 12.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Monday press conference that the team is not committing to starting Wilson against the Bears right now. Mike White has backed Wilson up the last few weeks and Joe Flacco started the first three games of the year when Wilson was out with a knee injury.

“Everything is on the table,” Saleh said.

Wilson was 9-of-22 for 77 yards and got sacked four times during Sunday’s loss. He then said he didn’t feel he let the defense down and his overall response to the poor outing reportedly rankled teammates. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson said that the team has to get better in the passing game because they can’t lose in games when the defense doesn’t allow a touchdown.

That response from the locker room will likely be part of Saleh’s thought process as he moves toward naming a starter this week and the fact that the Jets are considering a change is a clear illustration that things haven’t gone as planned for the second overall pick of the 2021 draft.

