Jets, Dolphins tied 7-7 at the half

The Jets and Dolphins traded touchdowns in the first quarter and they traded missed field goals late in the second quarter to make sure it remained a 7-7 tie at halftime at MetLife Stadium.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders hit the upright from 32 yards out on the final play of the half and that miss came just over a minute after Matt Ammendola missed a 54-yard try on the other end of the field. The teams also traded turnovers over the first 30 minutes of play.

Jets safety Ashtyn Davis picked off Tua Tagovailoa to set up Jamison Crowder‘s touchdown catch and another promising Jets drive came to an end when quarterback Joe Flacco lost the ball on a hit by Brandon Davis. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins caught the ball in the air and lost it during the return, but Jevon Holland was able to fall on the ball to keep it in Miami’s hands.

Tagovailoa is 16-of-21 for 127 yards and Flacco is 10-of-17 for 100 yards in his first start of the year.

