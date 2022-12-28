Jets designate Cedric Ogbuehi for return from injured reserve

The New York Jets could be getting some extra help back on the offensive line this week. The Jets designated offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to return from practice after being on injured reserve and missing the last four games with a groin injury.

Per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press, Ogbuehi could be activated to the roster in time for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

#Jets OT Cedric Ogbuehi, on IR the past four games with a groin injury, was designated to return to practice. Could be activated from IR before Sunday’s game at Seattle. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 28, 2022

Before being placed on injured reserve after Week 12, Ogbuehi started four games at right tackle in place of the injured Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Ogbuehi’s return will give the Jets four tackles on the active roster along with Duane Brown, George Fant and Mike Remmers. The Jets also have tackles Sam Schlueter and Eric Smith on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire