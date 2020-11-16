Jets defense in for an overhaul in 2021

A lot of change should be coming to One Jets Drive in 2021 as Joe Douglas continues his rebuild, and there could be a lot on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jets have just $70 million tied to the defense – the sixth-lowest in the league, according to Over The Cap – with seven starters set to hit free agency after this season. Ten others have expiring contracts and a few more players could be released as well.

Safety Marcus Maye and cornerback Brian Poole could possibly return if the Jets can get a good price. The rest of the starters – Bradley McDougald, Pierre Desir, Tarell Basham, Jordan Jenkins and Neville Hewitt – could all be on their way out after a season filled with poor defensive showings. Other players like defensive linemen Henry Anderson and Nathan Shepherd haven’t played well and would save the Jets money if cut early, too.

That would leave the Jets with a very small core of players. Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers look great on the defensive line, while defensive backs Ashtyn Davis and Bless Austin and linebacker Blake Cashman should continue to improve with more playing time. Cornerback Bryce Hall and pass rusher Jabari Zuniga remain question marks after spending most of their rookie seasons injured. Don’t forget, linebacker C.J. Mosley will return as well after basically a two-year hiatus.

While that group isn’t awful, there would be a lot of gaps to fill if Douglas cleans house.

Where will Douglas find his replacements? It’s hard to say. The free agent class is shallow and mostly filled with expensive veterans. Guys like Patrick Peterson, Matt Judon, Shaq Barrett and Melvin Ingram will all cost a lot more than Douglas would probably like to spend and all have reached the peak of their careers.

The draft, too, isn’t great at the top, but Douglas could find some solid prospects with his late first- or early second-round picks after potentially using his first pick on a quarterback or offensive lineman. Someone like Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade or Miami pass rusher Quincy Roche are possibilities. A trade or two could be on the table, as well, but that doesn’t seem like Douglas’ style unless he takes a gamble on an inexpensive player or moves up in the draft for a guy he really likes.

Rebuilding the defense is easier said than done, but it’s necessary – especially if Gregg Williams doesn’t return as defensive coordinator next season.

The unit as a whole took a step back this season. A year after allowing the seventh-fewest yards per game and allowing 22 points per game, the Jets defense ranks 27th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed. New York saw a precipitous drop in run defense as well – dropping from second to 18 in rushing yards allowed and from ninth to 24th in rushing touchdowns allowed. Trading Jamal Adams couldn’t have accounted for that much of a drop-off.

A lot of the Jets’ 2021 success hinges on Douglas’ second full offseason as general manager. That will especially be true for a defense that’s suffered mightily this year. If Douglas doesn’t keep a lot of the Jets’ starters from this season, he’ll have to take some big risks in the draft and free agency.