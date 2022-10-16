Jets defense make life miserable for Aaron Rodgers in another alarming loss for Packers

Quinnen Williams lived in the Packers backfield.

Sauce Gardner made life miserable in the secondary.

It added up to another rough day for Aaron Rodgers as the New York Jets stifled Green Bay in a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. The loss was the second-straight for the Packers after a 3-1 start and enough to sound alarm bells over a stagnant Green Bay offense. The Jets, meanwhile, improved to 4-2 thanks to a swarming young defense that's coalescing into an NFL force.

Green Bay struggled from the start on Sunday and found itself on the verge of entering halftime without points. A missed field goal by Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein with 36 seconds left before halftime set the Packers up with a short field and allowed them to enter halftime tied at 3-3.

But there wasn't much life for the Packers after halftime as Rodgers struggled to find time or room to run Green Bay's passing game. Meanwhile, the Jets took a 10-3 lead with a touchdown on their second possession of the third quarter. When Micheal Clemons blocked a Packers punt on the ensuing Green Bay possession, the game was all but over. Will Park scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown to extend New York's lead to 17-3.

The Packers would eventually find the end zone on a Rodgers pass to Allen Lazard. But that was the end of Green Bay' scoring output as the Jets defense dominated the rest of the way.

Williams starred in the trenches as the Jets applied regular pressure on Rodgers, who was already dealing with an injured thumb on his throwing hand. He sacked Rodgers twice on Sunday and hit him three more times. He also tallied two tackles for loss and made his presence known on special teams.

Green Bay tried to break the scoreless tie early in the second quarter with a 47-yard field goal attempt by Mason Crosby. But Williams got pressure up the middle to record the first of two blocked kicks by Jets special teams.