Is the Jets defense good enough to carry them to the playoffs? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on “Sunday Night Blitz” Podcast to discuss the shocking upset that the New York Jets pulled off over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and debate just how far the Jets can go with this powerful defense.

