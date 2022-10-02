Jets defense has come to play thus far as New York lead at half in Pittsburgh

We had said if there was a week for the defense and the pass-rush to finally get going, this was the week. Especially after all the commotion between the defense and the coaching staff, particularly, Quinnen Williams and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

So far, mission accomplished. The Jets sacked Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky three times in the first half en route to a 10-6 lead at the break.

One of the keys for the Jets was getting off the field on third down and the Jets have done just that so far. The Steelers are just 1/6 on third-down attempts through two quarters. Overall, the Jets defense has played very well. Of course, the Jets could have had a seven-point halftime lead if it wasn’t for a late roughing the passer penalty on Carl Lawson that gave the Steelers a chance at a 59-yard field goal, which Chris Boswell converted.

The offense, on the other hand, has been quite the mixed bag, to say the least.

The big highlight on offense was Zach Wilson catching a touchdown pass from WR Braxton Berrios on their own version of Philly Special.

At times, Zach Wilson looked like he was getting comfortable again and moving the ball well, connecting with a number of receivers.

Then came the interception late in the second quarter on a poor decision and poor throw that went past Jeff Smith and landed in the hands of Cameron Sutton. So, between that and the Lawson penalty, the Steelers saw a six-point swing in their favor. Instead of potentially 17-3, but certainly 13-3 at the least, it’s 10-6.

The offense also isn’t doing well themselves on third down. They are just 2/7 on third down.

Overall, the Jets are doing better than they have the first three weeks of the season, which is why they have the lead. But plenty of sloppy moments have factored into the lead being just four points instead of more. The Jets get the ball to start the second half.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire