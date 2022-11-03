Jets defense calls Bills matchup an 'opportunity to see where we stand'

C.J. Mosley tackle vs Bills

The Jets host a high-powered offense in the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and the defense will have their hands full.



Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich held heavy praise for the offensive attack of the reigning AFC East champions while meeting with the media Thursday.

“A Super Bowl-level offense,” Ulbrich told reporters. With the talent on the opposing side, he views this test for his defense as “an opportunity to see where we stand.”

The Bills boast the league’s top yardage offense (430.6 per game) and second-best scoring offense (29.0 points per game), led by fifth-year quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen sets the tone for the Bills offense with his arm (top-five in both passing yards and touchdowns) as well as the ability to make plays with his legs, which could cause a problem for the Jets defense.

“When you gap things out from a running back perspective, there’s a gap for every man,” Ulbrich said. “We can defend that. When the quarterback becomes the runner, obviously there’s an additional gap and an additional runner. From a mathematical standpoint, you’re out-gapped and they have another man than you. It’s a matter of getting off a block to do my job and do a little more. It’s a challenge to our players in that way, no matter who is at quarterback.”

“We have to have 11 people to the ball when he is running around.” LB C.J. Mosley said of Allen’s ability to run after Thursday's practice.

The Bills feature depth beyond top receiver Stefon Diggs (55 receptions, 764 yards, seven touchdowns) with big-play receiver Gabe Davis (26.1 yards per catch in 2022) and speedy slot receivers such as Isaiah McKenzie.

“Lots of jet sweeps and reverses,” Ulbrich said. “[Allen's] got a very specific role and we have to identify where he is at at all times.”

Buffalo also added to an improved rushing attack led by Devin Singletary with the acquisition of former Indianapolis RB Nyheim Hines, who could offer different looks for the New York defense.

“He would potentially bring a couple of new packages for them where they would put two backs on the field,” Ulbrich said. “They can use him in a third-down capacity as a slot receiver or as a scat back. He’s a challenge. He’s a mismatch on backers and safeties.”

With multiple playmakers to prepare for, Ulbrich emphasized the value of his secondary led and the abilities they must show to compete on Sunday. The defensive coordinator also praised rookie corner Sauce Gardner's “Superman mentality” to shut down big plays against a legitimate passing game.

“They’ve been great on this island,” Mosley said of Gardner and D.J. Reed, the team’s top corners. “One thing you don’t want to take for granted is their tackling ability. We all know what they’ve done in the coverage area.”

The Bills (6-1) and Jets (5-3) kickoff from MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.