Jets decline fifth-year option on OT Mekhi Becton: report

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) looks on during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have declined the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Becton, 24, was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Louisville but has played just 15 games over three seasons in the league due to injuries. The 6-foot-7 tackle played in only one game during the 2021 season and then missed all of the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury in August.

If the Jets elected to accept Becton's fifth-year option, it would have been a hefty price to pay at $13,565,000 for the 2024 season.

Instead, Becton will now hit free agency after the 2023 season and have to prove he belongs on the field to earn a contract extension.

Jets GM Joe Douglas was recently non-committal about Becton's fifth-year option when asked about it during the team's post-draft news conference Saturday, saying the team was "not ready to announce any decision on that" at the time.

Becton appears to be doing all he can to stay healthy for the upcoming season and has been active on social media during the offseason showing pictures of his body transformation, as he's reportedly lost over 50 pounds and currently weighs around 342 pounds, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.