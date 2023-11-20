Jets will make a decision on starting QB for Week 12 on Monday

For the first time this season, Jets coach Robert Saleh was non-committal on Zach Wilson.

Saleh would not say Wilson will start Friday against the Dolphins.

"We're going to watch the tape, and we'll make a decision tomorrow," Saleh said, via video from the team.

Wilson was 7-of-15 for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception before Tim Boyle replaced him with 2:17 left in the third quarter, with the Jets trailing the Bills 29-6.

"It was 29-6, and like I told Zach on the sidelines, it's not just him," Saleh said of benching Wilson. "It's easy to point the finger at the quarterback, but it's pretty easy to see missed protections. You've got dropped balls. You've got missed routes. Now, obviously he's got to get better. There's things he could have done a lot better, but it's everyone right now."

Wilson did not complete a pass to a wide receiver in the third quarter, going 2-for-3 for 14 yards before being benched.

The Bills outgained the Jets 393 to 155 in the game.

"I don't think anyone did anything today — players, coach, schemes. It was obviously not good enough. None of it was good enough," Saleh said.

Besides Boyle, the Jets have quarterback Trevor Siemian on the practice squad. Siemian has played 35 games with 30 starts in his career.

Boyle has played 18 games, including Sunday, with three starts. He went 7-of-14 for 33 yards with an interception in a little more than a quarter against the Bills.

Wilson became the team's starter when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the season opener. Rodgers hopes to return next month.