Jets to debut new 'Stealth Black' uniform, helmet vs. Patriots in 2022

Jets will unveil a bold new uniform look vs. Patriots this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Get ready to see a very different New York Jets team when the New England Patriots arrive at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 30.

The Jets on Friday unveiled a new "Stealth Black" helmet that the club will pair with its all-black alternate uniform for three games this season. The first of those three games? A Week 8 matchup with the AFC East foe Patriots at 1 p.m. ET in New York.

Here's a look at the new helmet-and-uniform combo:

The Jets are among many teams taking advantage of the NFL's new equipment rule that allows clubs to wear more than one style of helmet in a season. The Patriots, for example, are finally bringing back their popular red-and-white "Patriot Patriot" throwback uniforms in 2022, and they'll be able to pair those with a white helmet rather than New England's traditional silver helmet.

While the Patriots have yet to announce when they'll wear the red throwbacks, expect the team to rock the red for at least two home games in 2022.

As for the Jets, it appears New York is pulling out all the stops against New England as it tries to snap a 12-game losing streak against its division opponent.