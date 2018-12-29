Jets DE Leonard Williams fined $43,449 for hit on Aaron Rodgers, unsportsmanlike conduct

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams was fined on Saturday after he was ejected in their game against the Packers last week, joining coach Todd Boyles and two other Jets players in receiving fines from the league after the overtime loss. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The New York Jets were hit with nearly $122,000 worth of fines on Saturday stemming from their 44-38 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Three different Jets players were hit with fines, and Jets coach Todd Boyles was fined for comments he made after the loss. Running back Trenton Cannon and cornerback Darryl Roberts were each fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.

Leonard Williams fined for hit on Aaron Rodgers, ejection

Jets defensive end Leonard WIlliams picked up the biggest total fine from the game.

He was fined $43,449 in total for multiple penalties on Sunday, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Williams was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct, which resulted in an ejection after he threw a punch at Packers lineman Bryan Bulaga.

Clarification: Leonard Williams was actually fined $43,449 total — $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play that led to the ejection, plus $20,054 for his hit on Aaron Rodgers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2018





Williams was ejected from the game late in the second quarter after Rodgers completed a pass moving the Packers inside the Jets’ 15 yard line. After the play, Williams threw Baluga to the ground and threw a punch at him. Rodgers then intervened and pushed Williams before officials separated the players.

Williams — who told NorthJersey.com that there was nothing Bulaga said, just that there was “a little bit of extra touching and scuffling” after the pass — apologized quickly after the game.

“I fully regret it, obviously,” Williams told NorthJersey.com. “I wish I could’ve been there for my teammates. There are no excuses for what I did.

“I’m not a dirty player. Most people that know me and played against me would say that as well.”

The 24-year-old was also fined $20,054 for a hit he made on Aaron Rodgers earlier in the game.

Jets coach Todd Bowles fined $25,000 for criticizing officials

Jets coach Todd Bowles was fined $25,000 on Saturday for criticizing the officials after the loss, according to Darryl Slater of NJ.com.

#Jets coach Todd Bowles was fined $25,000 for ripping officials after last week's loss to Packers. Morris Claiborne was not fined for slamming the officiating. — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) December 29, 2018





Morris Claiborne, who also criticized the officiating, was not fined.

The Jets were called for 16 penalties for a total of 172 yards, including three in the fourth quarter and three critical ones in overtime.

“We can’t play two teams,” Bowles said after the game. “I can explain some of (the calls), I can’t explain all of them … It was one of those games. I haven’t seen one like that in my 18, 19 years in the league.

“I thought we were playing two teams. I thought we were playing the Packers and the striped shirts.”

