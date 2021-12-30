Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich says young defense can learn from Tom Brady

Tom Brady close-up in Bucs uniform

The Jets and Tom Brady have a long history. Since Brady entered the game for an injured Drew Bledsoe against Gang Green in 2001, it’s been a one-sided rivalry.

Brady is 30-8 against the Jets (including the playoffs) and has won seven Super Bowls in his 20 years in the NFL. However, Sunday's matchup will be different from the usual meeting between these two.





The 44-year-old is now in his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming off a Super Bowl win and in the midst of another playoff push.

The Jets are in another rebuild. First year head coach Robert Saleh will be seeing Brady for the first time calling the shots and rookie Zach Wilson will look to continue his progress as the franchise quarterback. But Wilson won’t be on the field with Brady trying to stop arguably the greatest QB of all time, the Jets defense will and even defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich knows it’ll be a tough test.

“[Brady] can definitely affect your sleep patterns when you prepare for this guy,” Ulbrich said Thursday. “It’s a game that you play because you like to do some different things [defensively]. The problem is when the ball snaps…there’s nothing he hasn’t seen.”

Even at his age, Brady is having another season worthy of his GOAT status. Funny how history has turned out for the No. 199 pick in the 2000 draft, but it’s Brady’s work ethic that Ulbrich believes can be a good example for his young defense.

“Just observing him and playing against him can give you clarity on what it can look like,” Ulbrich said. “He’s not gifted with all the natural stuff…he’s self-made in every way and it’s just such a clear example for these young guys that you can go as far as you are willing to work.”



The last time the Jets defeated a Tom Brady team was in 2015, and to do so again they’ll have to stop the number one ranked offense in the league coming off a dominating 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Jets defense is ranked last in the league, but are coming off a gutsy 26-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Story continues

To say it's going to be a challenge for the Jets to beat the Bucs on Sunday is an understatement, but for seven-year veteran C.J. Mosley, Sunday’s matchup against Brady is just another week for him and the defense.

“The challenge we have this week is the same challenge we have every week,” Mosley said. “We want to go out there and be a dominant defense, be a defense that communicates, get turnovers, stop the deep ball and this week we happen to be playing, potentially, one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history, so that just adds to the magnitude of this game.”

“But we can’t can’t go out there to do any more or any less than what we’ve been doing. If you do more than is asked, that's when mistakes happen,” Mosley added.

