Jets DC Gregg Williams gives cryptic answer on why he thinks high opponent points average 'not all' defense's fault

Through five games this season, the Jets are giving up 32.2 points per game to their opponents, tied for the second-worst mark in the NFL. But DC Gregg Williams doesn't seem to think that number is all on the defense.

"It's not a very good number and a lot of it's not all defensively," Williams said on a Zoom call with reporters after Friday's practice. "It's points on the board and we've got to do a good job of that and how you do that is make them kick more field goals, got to do a better job in field position type things."

"As you see, the scoring is up in the league, but it still makes me sick."

When asked what he meant by "it's all not defensively," Williams said "you'd have to figure it out."

That's quite an interesting answer from Williams, who seems to be putting at least some of the blame on the ability of the offense to put the defense in good field position when they don't score points.

Aside from maybe the offense having too many short drives and putting the defense on the field too often while they're tired, there isn't much else you can blame the offense for when it comes to what happens on defense.

The Jets' offense — as bad as it is at scoring — has been very efficient at holding on to the football, sitting in a five-way tie for ninth-place in giveaways so far this season with five (four interceptions, one fumble).

Bradley McDougald spoke after Williams and also alluded to the defense sometimes being put in unfortunate situations in terms of field position, but otherwise stuck to saying it was the job of the defense to prevent points.

"It could be a various bunch of reasons, but I like to look at them as excuses," McDougald said. ". ... We've just got to go out there and make more plays, that's it."