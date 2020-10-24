Jets DC Gregg Williams clears up comments on offense: 'That thing is no thing'

A week after Gregg Williams said the team's defense's average points allowed per game was "all not defensively," the Jets' defensive coordinator clarified his comments on Friday.

The whole thing is that Coach [Adam] Gase and I are great friends, we’ve been that way, we’re on the same page, we talk about all those things," said Williams. "So, that thing is no thing and we’ve got to go on. We’ve got to make them kick field goals, we’ve got to make them do that kind of stuff and do our job."

"It's not a very good number and a lot of it's not all defensively," Williams said on a Zoom call after last Friday's practice. He then challenged reporters to figure out what he meant.

Williams reiterated that his comments were "not an issue, not anything."

He also did not seem to regret his comments. At least, he didn't publicly say one way or another.

"I always take a look at all those things, but here’s the deal is that I know who we are, I know who the head coach and I are, and the players know that too," he said.

The 32nd-ranked offense and 29th-ranked defense will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday art 1:00 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.