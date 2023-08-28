Jets’ Dalvin Cook feels one-two punch with Breece Hall will be ‘something special’

Then-Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets were one of the busier teams in football this offseason, completely revamping their offense, which held them back last season.

The most notable splash, of course, was picking up future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Packers. The latest was running back Dalvin Cook, who signed with the team on a one-year deal just a few weeks ago.

With young star Breece Hall looking ready for his return from a torn ACL he suffered last season, Cook wasn’t necessarily a need for this club, but there’s no denying he helps the rich get even richer.

The Pro Bowler adds just another weapon to what figures to be a loaded Gang Green offense.

While there are some concerns about how offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will split the carries in this crowded backfield, Cook himself isn’t too worried. In fact, he feels that with the new one-two punch this offense has the potential to be great.

“Pairing us up, it’s going to be something to watch,” he said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Jets fans should be excited. They did a great job in the front office putting some pieces together and putting this thing together right.

“When you have a defense like we have that can put pressure on another team, adding that opposing side on offense applying pressure too, when you put it all together it’s something special.”

Hall was recently activated from the PUP list and has been working his way back to action. Head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets have been saying all offseason that they expect him to be ready for Week 1 and that remains the case.

With Cook just joining the team and still getting acclimated to the offense, the two have been working together and talking often on the side. That’s exactly where the seventh-year man feels he can make the biggest impact on the youngster.

“I went through that situation getting hurt early in my career and not knowing the certainty of if you’re going to be the same,” he told McAfee. “It’s just putting that in his head that if you work hard you get what you deserve. He’s a worker and we know the talent he brings to the field.

“I’ve had a lot of success in this league these past few years and I feel like I have a lot more to show to this league. But seeing the amount of football that I’ve seen, I feel like I can help him as a young player just to get where he needs to go.”

We’ll see the Jets and their new-look offense for the first time when they host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football on Sept. 11.