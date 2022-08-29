The New York Jets have begun their road to 53 players by trimming their wide receiver room.

Per Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets have cut WR Calvin Jackson with the hopes of stashing him on their practice squad.

The #Jets cut WR Calvin Jackson, a source told The Athletic. The Jets are hoping to get him through to the practice squad. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 29, 2022

Jackson made a strong case for the 53-man roster, including catching the game-winning pass from QB Chris Streveler in Sunday’s preseason win over the Giants.

The Jets now will hope Jackson clears waivers and have the ability to place him on their practice squad on Wednesday. The Jets, as well as the rest of the league, have to be at 53 players by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. By Wednesday, they can begin building their 16-man practice squad.

