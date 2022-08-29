Jets cut WR Calvin Jackson

The New York Jets have begun their road to 53 players by trimming their wide receiver room.

Per Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets have cut WR Calvin Jackson with the hopes of stashing him on their practice squad.

Jackson made a strong case for the 53-man roster, including catching the game-winning pass from QB Chris Streveler in Sunday’s preseason win over the Giants.

The Jets now will hope Jackson clears waivers and have the ability to place him on their practice squad on Wednesday. The Jets, as well as the rest of the league, have to be at 53 players by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. By Wednesday, they can begin building their 16-man practice squad.

