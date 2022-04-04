The Jets released veteran tight end Ryan Griffin on Monday, the team announced. The move is not a surprise, given the team’s signings of veteran tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

It clears $3 million of Griffin’s $3.2 million cap charge for 2022.

Griffin, 32, entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Texans in 2013. After six seasons with Houston, he signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2019.

Griffin spent time on injured reserve at the end of the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

He caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns last season, giving him 70 receptions for 667 yards and seven touchdowns in his time with the Jets. For his career, Griffin has 206 catches for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jets cut tight end Ryan Griffin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk