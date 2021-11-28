The Jets found their way into the end zone before the end of the first half in Houston and they’re only down a field goal as a result.

Running back Austin Walter capped a 70-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run and backup quarterback Josh Johnson came in to run for a two-point conversion that sliced the Texans lead to 14-11 in the final minute of the half. The ensuing Texans drive went nowhere, so the Jets will have the ball and a chance to take the lead to open the second half.

The biggest gain on the drive came when Texans defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson was penalized for grabbing quarterback Zach Wilson‘s helmet and ripping it off while trying to sack the rookie. While there weren’t any big gainers, Wilson went 5-of-5 for 33 yards after opening the half 1-of-7 through the air and that’s something for the Jets to build on when they get back on the field.

Wilson’s worst throw of the half was a shovel pass into the back of running back Ty Johnson. The Texans picked that pass off to set up a Tyrod Taylor touchdown pass and Taylor would hit wide receiver Brandin Cooks with a well-thrown 40-yard strike for the other score.

Taylor is 12-of-17 for 134 yards overall and Houston has a 157-76 edge in yards, but things are much tighter on the scoreboard.

Jets cut Texans lead to 14-11 before halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk