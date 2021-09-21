Jets cut S Sheldrick Redwine after just two weeks

Sheldrick Redwine in Browns practice gear

The Jets have waived S Sheldrick Redwine, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The third-year safety out of Miami didn't play any defensive snaps in Week 2 against the New England Patriots after playing 33 percent of them in Week 1 on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Adrian Colbert, signed up from the practice squad, was instead put in his place. Redwine played just 13 special teams snaps in the loss.

When he was in the game, Redwine was in coverage when Robby Anderson secured a deep ball from Sam Darnold for a touchdown.

With Jarrod Wilson on the roster along with Marcus Maye, the Jets seem to have confidence Colbert can play well moving forward, which made Redwine expendable.

The Jets signed Redwine to the active roster on Sept. 6.