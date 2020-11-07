The Jets waived cornerback Quincy Wilson, the team announced Friday.

The Jets acquired Wilson in a draft-day trade with the Colts in April. New York gave up a sixth-round choice to acquire Wilson.

He played three games this season with one start, seeing action on 25 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams. Wilson made one tackle.

The Colts drafted Wilson in the second round in 2017.

He has 62 career tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups in 32 games with 11 starts.

Jets cut Quincy Wilson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk