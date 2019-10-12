Jets cut QB Luke Falk as Sam Darnold returns

A brief and disappointing Luke Falk era in New York has reached its inevitable end.

The Jets (0-4) cut their starting quarterback of the last two weeks on Saturday as they prepare for Sam Darnold to rejoin the offense after missing the last month with mononucleosis.

Falk completed just 64 percent of his passes (47-of-73) for 416 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns. Granted, the Jets were on the road against New England and Philadelphia for his two starts, but the offense under first-year head coach Adam Gase has been abysmal all season.

The Jets have scored 39 total points on the year with only two offensive touchdowns.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 29: Sam Darnold's imminent return led to the Jets cutting Luke Falk. (Getty)

Darnold should help on that end, though it’s certainly a low bar to clear.

Additionally, New York made the return of Brandon Copeland official after the linebacker completed a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Things could start getting a bit more manageable with the roster closing in on full strength. After facing the Cowboys and Patriots in their next two games, the Jets get a seven-week stretch of games against mostly sub-.500 teams — including the Dolphins, Bengals, Giants and Raiders.

This is Gase’s opportunity to prove he’s capable of turning things around and for Darnold to show he’s maturing as a pro quarterback.

Of course, the Jets’ offensive line needs to prove it can keep Darnold alive first.

