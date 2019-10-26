Jets cut Kelechi Osemele
The feud between the Jets and offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele has reached its breaking point.
The Jets announced today that they have released Osemele.
That comes after a month-long dispute between Osemele and the Jets over his decision to have shoulder surgery. Osemele started the first three games of the season but said he suffered a shoulder injury that would end his season. The Jets felt that Osemele could have played through the injury.
The Jets and Osemele were clearly not seeing eye-to-eye, and given that Osemele’s salary this year is $9.7 million and next year is $11.2 million, it probably wasn’t going to make sense for the Jets to keep paying big money to a player they were feuding with.
The Jets and Osemele are still likely headed for a fight over whether the Jets have to pay him the balance of his 2019 salary. But what’s clear is Osemele is done playing for the Jets.