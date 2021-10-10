The Jets started slowly again on Sunday, but they have a shot in the fourth quarter against the Falcons.

Michael Carter‘s two-yard touchdown run and Jamison Crowder‘s two-point conversion cut Atlanta’s lead to 20-17 with just under seven minutes left to play in the game. The touchdown was set up by a 27-yard catch by Denzel Mims and a 41-yard pass interference penalty on Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.

The Falcons led 20-3 at halftime, but the Jets got a big kickoff return from Tevin Coleman to set them up inside Atlanta’s 30-yard-line to kick off the third quarter. Ty Johnson ran for a 1-yard touchdown to cap that drive.

The Jets defense has played much better since the break and made a big play when linebacker Quincy Williams forced a Mike Davis fumble to kill a Falcons drive that had advanced to scoring position in the third quarter.

Jets cut Falcons lead to 20-17 in fourth quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk