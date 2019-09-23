Jets cut David Fales to sign Vyncint Smith

The Jets needed a roster spot after signing receiver Vyncint Smith off the Texans’ practice squad. They made room for Smith by releasing quarterback David Fales, the team announced Monday.

Fales signed with the Jets last week after Trevor Siemian injured his ankle and with Sam Darnold still recovering from mono.

He was active Sunday but did not see action.

Fales spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins. He also played for the Bears when Adam Gase was Chicago’s offensive coordinator. Fales was in camp with the Lions this summer.

Fales has appeared in three regular season games and has completed 31-of-48 passes for 287 yards, a touchdown and an interception.