Jets will cut Dalvin Cook

Running back Dalvin Cook's short tenure with the Jets is coming to an end.

Cook's agents at LAA Sports announced on Tuesday, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, that their client and the Jets have mutually agreed to part ways. The hope is for Cook to catch on with a team going to the playoffs and he will be subject to waivers once his departure from the Jets becomes official.

According to multiple reports, Cook will forfeit his remaining guaranteed money in order to facilitate the move. His deal called for a guaranteed $5.8 million salary this year.

Cook signed with the Jets this summer as a free agent in a move that gave the Jets insurance against Breece Hall not being all the way back from his torn ACL. Hall turned out to be in great shape, however, and Cook has just 67 carries for 214 yards and 15 catches for 78 yards this season.

That's a big drop from the four straight 1,000-yard seasons that Cook posted with the Vikings before hitting the open market last offseason. We'll find out in the coming days if Cook can put up better numbers for someone else before the year is out.