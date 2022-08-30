Jets cut Chuma Edoga after not finding a trade partner

Billy Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
The Jets are letting go of former third-round pick OT Chuma Edoga, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Jets were attempting to trade Edoga and it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys had interest in Edoga but a deal never came to fruition. As a result, the Jets are just going to simply release him.

Edoga was drafted No. 92 overall by the Jets in the 2019 draft, the last draft ran by former general manager Mike Maccagnan. Edoga was running as one of the backups for the Jets at tackle, but the team seemed to like Max Mitchell more and they expect Conor McDermott back soon as well.

Edoga appeared in 24 games with 12 starts over three seasons with the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

