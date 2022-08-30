Jets cut Chuma Edoga

The Jets have gotten rid of most of the players drafted by Mike Maccagnan since firing him as their General Manager in June 2019 and they’ll be dropping one more of them on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tackle Chuma Edoga will be one of the cuts the team makes to get down to 53 players.

Edoga was a third-round pick in 2019. First-round defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and fourth-round tight end Trevon Wesco were the only other members of that draft class on the Jets roster at the start of business on Tuesday. 2018 third-round defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd is the only other Maccagnan draftee on the roster.

Edoga started 12 of the 24 games he played for the Jets. He’ll be available on the waiver wire if any other team wants to put in a claim.

